Family offers $10,000 reward for information regarding 2020 homicide case

Butler County, Mo. (KFVS) - A Butler County family hopes a new reward helps investigators solve the murder of a 29-year-old mother.

The family of Jessica Holland is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with her death in 2020.

The mother of three was found dead in September that year.

Authorities received a call about an unresponsive woman on County Road 612, between Poplar Bluff and Broseley. Investigators said Holland had been shot.

Three years later, authorities and Holland’s family are still searching for answers.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said he’s optimistic that justice will be served.

“We do have leads, we do have suspects, we have a lot of evidence, information gathered,” he said. “We activated our major case squad whenever this happened. This is a case that’s, it’s just right next to being solved. It’s kind of situation, as they say, it’s on the 5-yard line and we just need to get it to the goal line.”

Sheriff Dobbs said investigators are also using DNA evidence to help find answers.

“I think there are people out there with information who might have saw something, might have heard something of some value,” he continued. “We are looking for tangible information. We have explored avenues with regard to biological evidence, things like that DNA evidence.”

If you have information about the case, call the Butler county Sheriff’s Department at 573-785-8444.

