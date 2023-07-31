Heartland Votes

Expansion for Tractor Museum in Perryville, Mo. underway

Once the expansion is finished, the Tractor Museum will have an additional 12,000 square feet of space with about 50 fully-restored tractors.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Expansion of the tractor museum continues in Perryville.

Once finished, there will be an additional 12,000 square feet of space with about 50 fully-restored tractors.

We talked with one man who has had a hand in restoring many of the tractors in the museum who shared with us his excitement for the finished addition.

“We’re looking forward to having this all done because we have a lot of people that come in far and wide who are eager to see the new addition and what we have to offer,” Arley Berkbeutler said.

The expansion is expected to be finished in mid-2024.

