Heartland Votes

Eagles tribute band coming to Jackson for Labor Day Weekend

Fans of the Eagles can take in a tribute to the band on Labor Day weekend.
Fans of the Eagles can take in a tribute to the band on Labor Day weekend.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans of the Eagles can take in a tribute to the band on Labor Day weekend.

The band, Heartache Tonight, is described in the event post as the “the premier Eagles tribute band in the Midwest.”

The free concert will be held September 1 at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

The collaboration between the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Riverside Regional Library...
County residents may now borrow, return items from Cape Girardeau Public Library, Riverside Regional Library seamlessly
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown
The 85th Peach Festival will be August 11-12 in Cobden. (Source: KFVS)
85th Peach Festival scheduled in Cobden Aug. 11-12
Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone will be honored with historical markers from the...
1st major African American film director and female millionaire, from Massac County, to be honored with historical markers