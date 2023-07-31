Eagles tribute band coming to Jackson for Labor Day Weekend

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans of the Eagles can take in a tribute to the band on Labor Day weekend.

The band, Heartache Tonight, is described in the event post as the “the premier Eagles tribute band in the Midwest.”

The free concert will be held September 1 at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

