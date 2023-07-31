Heartland Votes

Driver arrested after 18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night, July 30.

Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, improper lane usage and aggravated driving under the influence.

According to Mount Vernon police, they received a 911 call around 8:26 p.m. on Sunday after a rollover crash in the 600 block of Main Street. Other callers reported the vehicle had hit a pedestrian and a house.

When they arrived on scene, officers were told the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, going westbound, without clothing on.

Officers found the man, later identified as Sharp, in the 800 block of Main Street.

According to police, the 18-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharp was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to an Evansville, Indiana hospital. During the early morning hours of Monday, July 31, police were notified Sharp was able to be released from the hospital. They responded and took him into custody.

Sharp was booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center.

