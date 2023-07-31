County residents may now borrow, return items from Cape Girardeau Public Library, Riverside Regional Library seamlessly

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Library and Riverside Regional Library are partnering to expand access to resources for their patrons.

The two recently agreed to a borrowing agreement.

The collaboration allows all cardholders who live in Cape Girardeau County to borrow and return items from either library seamlessly. In addition, any resident of Cape Girardeau County may get a library card at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

“We are excited to embark on this mutual journey with Riverside Regional Library,” Katie Earnhart, library director for the Cape Girardeau Public Library, said in a news release. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our patrons with the best possible library experience. By joining together in this way, we can now offer an even more diverse and extensive collection of resources, catering to the interests and needs of our community.”

“By combining resources and expertise, the Cape Girardeau Public Library and Riverside Regional will foster a collaborative spirit that benefits both communities. This sharing of knowledge and resources will undoubtedly contribute to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of library users,” she continued.

Jeff Trinkle, library director for Riverside Regional Library, said the agreement strengthens the relations between the two communities, while giving their patrons more borrowing opportunities.

