Heartland Votes

County residents may now borrow, return items from Cape Girardeau Public Library, Riverside Regional Library seamlessly

The collaboration between the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Riverside Regional Library...
The collaboration between the Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Riverside Regional Library allows all cardholders who live in Cape Girardeau County to borrow and return items from either library seamlessly.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Library and Riverside Regional Library are partnering to expand access to resources for their patrons.

The two recently agreed to a borrowing agreement.

The collaboration allows all cardholders who live in Cape Girardeau County to borrow and return items from either library seamlessly. In addition, any resident of Cape Girardeau County may get a library card at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

“We are excited to embark on this mutual journey with Riverside Regional Library,” Katie Earnhart, library director for the Cape Girardeau Public Library, said in a news release. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing our patrons with the best possible library experience. By joining together in this way, we can now offer an even more diverse and extensive collection of resources, catering to the interests and needs of our community.”

“By combining resources and expertise, the Cape Girardeau Public Library and Riverside Regional will foster a collaborative spirit that benefits both communities. This sharing of knowledge and resources will undoubtedly contribute to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of library users,” she continued.

Jeff Trinkle, library director for Riverside Regional Library, said the agreement strengthens the relations between the two communities, while giving their patrons more borrowing opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City

Latest News

The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. following a tornado Friday night, Dec. 10.
FEMA approves $5.6M for debris removal in Mayfield
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown
Single game tickets for SEMO football are now on sale for all four regular season home games.
Single game tickets for SEMO football on sale