Conserve Water Order issued in Hamilton County

BROUGHTON, Ill (KFVS) - Those in the Village of Broughton in Illinois are being asked to conserve water as much as possible.

A water main break at the pumping facility in Norris City is causing interruptions to water delivery. Due to this, Broughton is being placed under a Conserve Water Order as of July 30.

All water users are being asked to refrain from unnecessary water usage, such as filling pools, watering gardens, and washing laundry. This will assist in prolonging the usable water in the system.

