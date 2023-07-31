Heartland Votes

After years of construction, Mizzou opens $33 million football facility

University of Missouri upgrades indoor facilities
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with a fan after winning an NCAA college...
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with a fan after winning an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri announced the unveiling of $33 million in upgrades to the indoor football facility on Monday. The announcement comes just a month from the upcoming season opener on Aug. 31 hosting South Dakota.

The Stephens Indoor Facility was first used on Monday for the first preseason practice due to showers in Columbia and is an 86,400-square foot practice facility located just steps from Memorial Stadium.

ALSO READ: Missouri high school athletes will soon be eligible for NIL

The Tigers have used the Devin Pavilion for indoor facilities since the 1990s, but the upgrade includes a full 100-yard field and gives the team enough space to hold a full-team practice.

The upcoming season follows the opening of new facilities and a two-year contract extension of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

STAY UP TO DATE ON THE MISSOURI TIGERS HERE AND WATCH KC SPORTS TONIGHT WEEKNIGHTS AT 6:30 P.M. AND WEEKENDS 10:35 P.M. ON KCTV.

