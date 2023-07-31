85th Peach Festival scheduled in Cobden Aug. 11-12

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 85th Peach Festival will be August 11-12 in Cobden.

The festival will be at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. Organizers say most of the activities will begin at 5 p.m. both days.

It’ll feature a carnival, games, queen contest, food, peach cobbler, bingo, raffle and more.

On Friday, the musical entertainment will be the Brian Pender Trio and on Saturday it will be Swamp Tigers.

The Cobden High School English as a Second Language Dance Team will perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1p.m. in the downtown park.

Also on Saturday, the Peach Festival parade is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. The parade route will be through downtown Cobden.

