Heartland Votes

85th Peach Festival scheduled in Cobden Aug. 11-12

The 85th Peach Festival will be August 11-12 in Cobden. (Source: KFVS)
The 85th Peach Festival will be August 11-12 in Cobden. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - The 85th Peach Festival will be August 11-12 in Cobden.

The festival will be at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. Organizers say most of the activities will begin at 5 p.m. both days.

It’ll feature a carnival, games, queen contest, food, peach cobbler, bingo, raffle and more.

On Friday, the musical entertainment will be the Brian Pender Trio and on Saturday it will be Swamp Tigers.

The Cobden High School English as a Second Language Dance Team will perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1p.m. in the downtown park.

Also on Saturday, the Peach Festival parade is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. The parade route will be through downtown Cobden.

Check out more events here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/31
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges after undercover investigation in Scott City

Latest News

Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone will be honored with historical markers from the...
1st major African American film director and female millionaire, from Massac County, to be honored with historical markers
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
An 18-year-old pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash. The driver is in custody.
Mt. Vernon man in custody after dead hit-and-run crash
A new fish processing plant is set to open in Cairo, Illinois.
Southern Ill. to get new fish processing facility