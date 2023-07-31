1st major African American film director and female millionaire, from Massac County, to be honored with historical markers

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two influential Americans will be recognized at a public dedication ceremony in early August.

Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone will be honored with historical markers from the Illinois State Historical Society in front of the Chamber of Commerce building on Market Street in Metropolis on Monday, August 7 at 12 p.m.

According to a release from the city of Metropolis, Micheaux was America’s first major African American filmmaker. They say Annie Turnbo Malone is known as the founder of African American cosmetology and the first female African American millionaire.

The city says both were born and raised in Massac County, Illinois.

Reverend Orlando McReynolds of First Missionary Baptist Church in Mounds, Ill. helped establish the markers to educate the public about Micheaux and Malone.

“Oscar Micheaux & Annie Turnbo Malone are recognized both nationally and internationally. I thought it was only right that they receive recognition in their hometown of Metropolis,” McReynolds said in the release. “In a time and era of African-American history being excluded and eliminated from school curriculums, we hope that this will be a lasting testimony of local African-American cultural contributions.”

Rev. McReynolds and other local officials will give remarks during the dedication ceremony.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.

According to the city, the initiative was supported by Illinois state and federal legislators and local city officials including Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis), U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Councilman Chuck Short, Mayor Don Canada and Rick Abel Esq.

Financial support from Mary Pettus, CEO and owner of Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, funded the establishment of the historical markers.

