Two people arrested after illegal narcotics investigation in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people from Scott City have been arrested following an undercover investigation.

On July 29, Officers with the Scott City Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Third Street East, in reference to illegal narcotics.

During the course of an undercover investigation, information was obtained that confirmed the possession and distribution of Fentanyl from the residence.

While the search warrant was being executed, Officers discovered 274 counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl, additional prescription pills (controlled) packaged for sale/distribution, three semi-automatic handguns, one 12 gauge shotgun, and over $35,000.

Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz and 47-year-old Jo Anne Barajas, both of Scott City. Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb formally charged Cruz and Barajas with the following:

Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Cruz and Barajas are currently being held on NO BOND warrants.

