Heartland Votes

Two people arrested after illegal narcotics investigation in Scott City

Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and 47-year-old Jo Anne Barajas (Right)(Scott City Police Department Facebook Page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people from Scott City have been arrested following an undercover investigation.

On July 29, Officers with the Scott City Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Third Street East, in reference to illegal narcotics.

During the course of an undercover investigation, information was obtained that confirmed the possession and distribution of Fentanyl from the residence.

While the search warrant was being executed, Officers discovered 274 counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl, additional prescription pills (controlled) packaged for sale/distribution, three semi-automatic handguns, one 12 gauge shotgun, and over $35,000.

Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz and 47-year-old Jo Anne Barajas, both of Scott City. Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb formally charged Cruz and Barajas with the following:

  • Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Cruz and Barajas are currently being held on NO BOND warrants.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the weather system moves across the region, with...
First Alert: Tracking severe weather this afternoon, evening
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/30
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, reportedly trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday
(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all
The Scott County Transit Board is working to not only expand hours, but also finding ways to...
One Heartland community hopes to improve its public transportation options