SEMO men’s basketball holds third annual Cement Your Legacy Block Party

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO men’s basketball team hosted their third annual Cement Your Legacy Block party at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

Brad Korn started the event as a way for the team to connect with the surrounding community. Fans also get to meet the new faces of the Redhawks’ program each year.

Coach Brad Korn on SEMO Men's Basketball holds annual Cement Your Legacy Block Party

SEMO finished their last summer practice on Friday. Korn said the block party is the “culmination and the finale” of the Redhawks’ summer.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.