Rain chances decreasing for today, but warm temps continue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday Heartland. Ending our weekend on a drier note. Mostly sunny conditions, highs in the upper 80s for most places there is a slight chance of evening showers, but conditions are looking fairly dry as we start our workweek.

For Monday, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will come into play after later in the afternoon. Temps will stay consistent in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.