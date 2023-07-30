Heartland Votes

Rain chances decreasing for today, but warm temps continue

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday Heartland. Ending our weekend on a drier note. Mostly sunny conditions, highs in the upper 80s for most places there is a slight chance of evening showers, but conditions are looking fairly dry as we start our workweek.

For Monday, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will come into play after later in the afternoon. Temps will stay consistent in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the weather system moves across the region, with...
First Alert: Tracking severe weather this afternoon, evening
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/30
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert: Tracking storms heading towards the Heartland
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/29/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/29/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/29/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/29/23