Heartland Votes

Power outages in the Heartland 7/29

Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.

Crews are quickly restoring power.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 28 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 326 customers
  • Dunklin County: 1 customer
  • Perry County: 188 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Franklin County: 36 customers
  • Gallatin County: 3 customers
  • Hamilton County: 19 customers
  • Hardin County: 6 customers
  • Jackson County: 117 customers
  • Jefferson County: 9 customers
  • Johnson County: 43 customers
  • Perry County: 4 customers
  • Pope County: 28 customers
  • Saline County: 6 customers
  • Williamson County: 115 customers

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer

Ameren Illinois

  • Alexander County: 5 customers
  • Franklin County: 2,937 customers
  • Gallatin County: 2 customers
  • Jackson County: 1,961 customers
  • Jefferson County: 1,500 customers
  • Johnson County: 73 customers
  • Perry County: 2,708 customers
  • Pulaski County: 68 customers
  • Saline County: 8 customers
  • Union County: 34 customers
  • Williamson County: 1,391 customers

West Kentucky Rural Electric

  • Calloway County: 47 customers
  • Graves County: 47 customers
  • Hickman County: 15 customers
  • Marshall County: 129 customers

