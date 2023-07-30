Power outages in the Heartland 7/29
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Crews are quickly restoring power.
The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 28 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 326 customers
- Dunklin County: 1 customer
- Perry County: 188 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Franklin County: 36 customers
- Gallatin County: 3 customers
- Hamilton County: 19 customers
- Hardin County: 6 customers
- Jackson County: 117 customers
- Jefferson County: 9 customers
- Johnson County: 43 customers
- Perry County: 4 customers
- Pope County: 28 customers
- Saline County: 6 customers
- Williamson County: 115 customers
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer
Ameren Illinois
- Alexander County: 5 customers
- Franklin County: 2,937 customers
- Gallatin County: 2 customers
- Jackson County: 1,961 customers
- Jefferson County: 1,500 customers
- Johnson County: 73 customers
- Perry County: 2,708 customers
- Pulaski County: 68 customers
- Saline County: 8 customers
- Union County: 34 customers
- Williamson County: 1,391 customers
West Kentucky Rural Electric
- Calloway County: 47 customers
- Graves County: 47 customers
- Hickman County: 15 customers
- Marshall County: 129 customers
