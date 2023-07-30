Power outages in the Heartland 7/29

(KFVS) - Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.

Crews are quickly restoring power.

The following utility providers are reporting outages as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 28 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 326 customers

Dunklin County: 1 customer

Perry County: 188 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Franklin County: 36 customers

Gallatin County: 3 customers

Hamilton County: 19 customers

Hardin County: 6 customers

Jackson County: 117 customers

Jefferson County: 9 customers

Johnson County: 43 customers

Perry County: 4 customers

Pope County: 28 customers

Saline County: 6 customers

Williamson County: 115 customers

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 1 customer

Ameren Illinois

Alexander County: 5 customers

Franklin County: 2,937 customers

Gallatin County: 2 customers

Jackson County: 1,961 customers

Jefferson County: 1,500 customers

Johnson County: 73 customers

Perry County: 2,708 customers

Pulaski County: 68 customers

Saline County: 8 customers

Union County: 34 customers

Williamson County: 1,391 customers

West Kentucky Rural Electric

Calloway County: 47 customers

Graves County: 47 customers

Hickman County: 15 customers

Marshall County: 129 customers

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.