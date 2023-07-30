Heartland Votes

MOBOT announces bloom of corpse flower, extended hours for viewing

A corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden, named Octavia, is blooming in the Linnean...
A corpse flower at the Missouri Botanical Garden, named Octavia, is blooming in the Linnean House on Sunday, July 30, 2023.(MOBOT)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Botanical Garden has announced extended viewing hours for visitors wishing to watch the bloom of one of their Corpse Flowers.

The flower, named Octavia, started blooming around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The blooms, which create a fragrant smell the flower is named after, last less than 24 hours. Because of this, the garden will be open for free viewings from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Linnean House, where Octavia is.

Those with tickets to Chihuly Nights will be able to see Octavia with admission as well.

Octavia is the garden’s 13th corpse flower bloom.

This plant, Octavia, was one of four tubers gifted to the Garden from The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in 2008. Octavia has bloomed three previous times.

Earlier this year, Octavia split, creating two tubers. Her clone, yet to be named, will likely bloom in about 10 days.

Corpse flowers are listed as Endangered in the wild by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Species. They can take five to ten years to grow from seed until it is ready for its first bloom.

For more information visit: www.mobot.org/corpseflower

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the weather system moves across the region, with...
First Alert: Tracking severe weather this afternoon, evening
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

Following the investigation, Officers arrested 67-year-old Jose Alberto Cruz (Left) and...
Two people arrested after illegal narcotics investigation in Scott City
Power outages were reported as storms moved through the Heartland on Saturday, July 29.
Power outages in the Heartland 7/30
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, reportedly trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday
(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all