Giant City State Park to host Fishing 101 Program for adults

MAKANDA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - On Saturday, August 12, a Fishing 101 Program for adults will be held at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois, from 10 a.m. to noon.

This program is for adults who are interested in learning the basics of fishing but are not sure where to start.

Local Urban Fishing Coordinator Ethan Taylor Stephenson will lead the program, sharing tips on fish identification, baiting, lures and casting. All gear and supplies will be provided. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

To register for this event, call (618) 457-4836.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.