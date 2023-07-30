First Alert: Cloudy skies this morning, mostly dry conditions

(KFVS) - After some active weather yesterday, your Sunday is looking to stay mostly dry and calm.

This morning, we will see cloudy skies until around noon, when the sun will start peeking out, as temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s. The rest of the day will stay clear and humid.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, some clouds will start making their way into the Heartland, followed by a large weather system. Models are showing there is a chance for rain, but there is still the possibility of the system avoiding our area, keeping us dry. Stay tuned for an update from out First Alert Weather Team this afternoon. Temps will be slightly cooler tomorrow, with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the 80s.

