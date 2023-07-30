Heartland Votes

EPD: Woman ‘playing possum’ attacks firefighters trying to help her

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested after police say she punched and kicked several firefighters while responding to a possible overdose call.

Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Boeke Road to help fire officials and medics with uncooperative statement.

A paramedic told officers the patient, Samantha J. Gardner, was “playing possum” because she jumped up and flailed around without receiving any treatment.

Gardner punched a firefighter in the face and kicked his arm, according to police. Additionally, officers say she punched another firefighter’s face, tried to punch a paramedic and kicked the fire captain in the face.

Responding officers say Gardner got up and ripped her shirt off as she ran around the room.

We’re told she continued to lash out until she was finally restrained by a firefighter.

While in the ambulance, police say Gardner looked at the paramedic and shouted, “If you don’t stop, I will kill you!”

She also tried to bite the paramedic, according to a police report. Once at the hospital, officers say she had to be restrained with straps and handcuffs because she continued to be defiant.

Gardner was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces battery and intimidation charges

