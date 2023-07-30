Conserve Water Order in Butler, Wayne Counties

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Conserve Water Order has been issued for Butler and Wayne Counties in Southeast Missouri.

Put into effect on July 29, the Order impacts Public Water District Number 4 in Butler and Wayne Counties.

The Conserve Water Order is due to electrical issues. Those in the distract are asked to conserve water until further notice.

