Clear skies tonight, more rain chances throughout the week

We’ve got a sunny Sunday in store for us today Heartland. Tonight also looks clear with temperatures dropping down to the upper 60s. Tomorrow to start the work week, temperatures will get up to the upper 80s. There is a small chance of rain on Monday late afternoon, early evening, very light and mostly in southern Illinois. Heading into Tuesday, temperatures continue to cool off.

August looks to have a very wet start, as we have many rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the week. Temperatures will also be lower than in the last week, thanks to cooling from the rain. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

