Heartland Votes

Clear skies tonight, more rain chances throughout the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got a sunny Sunday in store for us today Heartland. Tonight also looks clear with temperatures dropping down to the upper 60s. Tomorrow to start the work week, temperatures will get up to the upper 80s. There is a small chance of rain on Monday late afternoon, early evening, very light and mostly in southern Illinois. Heading into Tuesday, temperatures continue to cool off.

August looks to have a very wet start, as we have many rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the week. Temperatures will also be lower than in the last week, thanks to cooling from the rain. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the weather system moves across the region, with...
First Alert: Tracking severe weather this afternoon, evening
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his...
Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles
Man dies while kayaking in Shannon County
Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River
With excessive heat warnings throughout the Heartland, some communities will open public...
Cooling centers in the Heartland 2023

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain chances decreasing for today, but warm temps continue
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/30
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert: Tracking storms heading towards the Heartland
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/29/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/29/23