Cardinals jump into trade deadline frenzy, reportedly trade Montgomery, Hicks, Stratton across multiple deals Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals jumped into the trade deadline frenzy with fury Sunday afternoon, reportedly swinging multiple trades that will contribute to a completely reworked roster for the stretch run of the 2023 season.

Multiple reports have stated the Cardinals are pulling off a pair of trades Sunday that will see starter Jordan Montgomery, closer Jordan Hicks and reliever Chris Stratton playing out the remainder of the season on new teams.

Reports suggest Montgomery and Stratton are heading to the Texas Rangers in exchange for infielder Thomas Saggese, right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby and left-handed pitcher John King. Hicks is heading to the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of right-handed Double-A pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein. The Blue Jays have officially announced the Hicks trade.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano went on the injured list this week with back inflammation, a transaction that conceivably ramped up Toronto’s urgency on the relief pitching front. The Blue Jays are 59-47 and currently in possession of a wild card spot in the American League playoff picture.

Kloffenstein is a 22-year-old right-handed starter who has spent this season at Double-A New Hampshire. He’s compiled a 3.24 ERA while racking up 105 strikeouts in 89.0 innings pitched. It’s been a strong season for Toronto’s third-round draft pick from the 2018 MLB Draft as he’s returned to the radar as a potential future big-leaguer following tumultuous campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

In those years, Kloffenstein posted ERAs of 6.22 in High-A and 6.07 in Double-A, respectively. His renaissance this season, though⁠—a strong K-rate matched with a reasonable-enough walk rate (34 in 89 innings)⁠—matches the style of pitching the Cardinals have described as attractive ahead of this deadline.

The Rangers have been active in the trade market on the pitching front this weekend, acquiring veteran starter Max Scherzer from the Mets to bolster the pitching staff that is being shepherded by former Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux. With news emerging Sunday of a new injury for Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi, however, the Rangers still found the Cardinals an attractive trade partner.

This story will be updated.

