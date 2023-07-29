Heartland Votes

Woman finishes mural in Downtown Sikeston

A Dexter woman shows her latest art projects in Sikeston today
By Jeffrey Bullard
Jul. 28, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While her full-time job involves wood-working, Katie Coleman’s days off are spent traveling the Heartland painting murals.

The job she finished July 28 for her client, a Sikeston High School Bulldog mascot.

The client loves her work so much, he’s given her free range to paint the entire wall in the future. Coleman said she hopes this can inspire the community.

”I’ve had a few kids, their parents say they never really talked about art or anything but once they like, I did a painting of them for their parents, they were into art and just started doing it,” Coleman said.

She said next she’s preparing to paint a Marilyn Monroe mural in Dexter.

