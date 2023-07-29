One dead after car accident in Poplar Bluff

Heartland Votes

One woman was confirmed dead after a car accident this evening in Poplar Bluff.
One woman was confirmed dead after a car accident this evening in Poplar Bluff.(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman was confirmed dead after a car accident this evening in Poplar Bluff.

According to Butler County Coroner, Jim Akers, the accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on July 28.

Akers said that 34-year-old Zea Hawley of Poplar Bluff died in connection to the accident.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

