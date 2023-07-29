Heartland Votes

Man taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and brass knuckles

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wallace R. Payton Jr. admitted to having things in his pockets while being handcuffed. A search located Methamphetamine, Cannabis, “Brass Knuckles”, and Drug Paraphernalia(Williamson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was taken into custody Thursday after he was found to be in possession of multiple drugs and a weapon.

On July 27, around 7:32 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office observed an individual known to have an outstanding arrest warrant. The man was standing near fuel pumps at 908 S. Court Street in Marion.

The suspect, identified as Wallace R. Payton Jr., entered a vehicle and left. Deputies followed Payton and conducted a vehicle stop a short distance later. Payton was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for Domestic Battery.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Payton admitted to having things in his pockets while being handcuffed. A search of Payton incident to arrest located Methamphetamine, Cannabis, “Brass Knuckles”, and Drug Paraphernalia on his person.

Payton was cited for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

