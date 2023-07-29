Jackson and New Madrid football play preseason exhibition game at The Pit

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Opening night for the 2023 high school football season in southeast Missouri isn’t until Aug. 25, but Jackson and New Madrid fit a preseason exhibition game in Friday night at The Pit.

The Indians and Eagles alternated offense and defense using only half the field. Both teams mixed in varsity and junior varsity players. There was no score being kept.

Head Coaches Tyler Fullhart from New Madrid and Ryan Nesbitt from Jackson are friends off the field, and were able to use that friendship to organize the game.

New Madrid opens their season next month against Richmond; Jackson against Edwardsville (Ill.).

