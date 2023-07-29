The heat is staying consistent for today, along with a chance of thunderstorms for this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting the weekend off on a rocky note. Scattered showers started to develop throughout the heartland for this morning. We saw a storm system move throughout of northern counties that brought along thunderstorms, gusty winds, and some pretty nice sized hail. Conditions are looking calmer on radar but there is still a chance for more showers and thunderstorms later this evening. Even with the chance of storms, conditions will stay very warm with a heat advisory in affect till this evening. Highs in the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 110.

With morning storms in their weakening phase. Are next concern is the active weather entering in later this afternoon and evening. During the late morning and early afternoon, these storms will probably veer to the southeast and travel into north central Missouri. In central Missouri, there will probably be a lot of warming before this thunderstorm complex. This would allow storms to grow stronger as they approached the Heartland.

Officially parts of the Heartland has been upgraded to a threat level two out of five for severe weather this afternoon and evening. If you have any plans this afternoon and evening, please stay weather aware in case this thunderstorm complex does hold together and moves into the Heartland. The main threat would be winds up to 70 mph and dime size hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest. - Grant Dade

