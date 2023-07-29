First Alert: Tracking storms heading towards the Heartland

We are currently tracking storms, Heartland. These storms are starting in the St. Louis area, but there is extreme instability across the northern half of the Heartland. We are watching to see how the outflow interacts with that instability. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for our northern counties in southern Illinois and for a few counties in southeast Missouri. The biggest risks with these storms as they move into the area are very strong winds, and there is a threat of an isolated tornado. Currently, a majority of the Heartland is under a slight risk for severe weather. These storms will likely continue into the overnight hours.

Sunday, the storms look to leave the Heartland in the early morning hours. Sunday then looks drier and cooler. Lows start in the upper 60s, then warm up to the upper 80s by later in the afternoon. The cooler trend seems to stick around until just before the weekend, where we see upper 90s on Thursday. There are also some storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and Friday night.

