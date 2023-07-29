Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking storms heading towards the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are currently tracking storms, Heartland. These storms are starting in the St. Louis area, but there is extreme instability across the northern half of the Heartland. We are watching to see how the outflow interacts with that instability. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for our northern counties in southern Illinois and for a few counties in southeast Missouri. The biggest risks with these storms as they move into the area are very strong winds, and there is a threat of an isolated tornado. Currently, a majority of the Heartland is under a slight risk for severe weather. These storms will likely continue into the overnight hours.

Sunday, the storms look to leave the Heartland in the early morning hours. Sunday then looks drier and cooler. Lows start in the upper 60s, then warm up to the upper 80s by later in the afternoon. The cooler trend seems to stick around until just before the weekend, where we see upper 90s on Thursday. There are also some storm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is confirmed dead after a three-vehicle collision Friday night in Poplar Bluff,...
1 dead, 3 injured after three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the weather system moves across the region, with...
First Alert: Tracking severe weather this afternoon, evening
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
Mary Beth Crabtree (left) is accused of mailing drugs to her husband, Nathaniel Crabtree...
Woman accused of mailing drugs to husband, another man in McCracken Co. Jail
A man and a teenager were rushed to hospitals after a crash in Scott County on Thursday...
2 seriously injured in Scott County crash

Latest News

Chance of storms for this evening
The heat is staying consistent for today, along with a chance of thunderstorms for this evening
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.4 earthquake in Wayne County, Missouri, Friday afternoon, July...
M2.4 earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/29
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/29
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking the chance for storms this weekend