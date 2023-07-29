First Alert: Cloudy, breezy conditions this morning; chance of severe weather tonight

(KFVS) - To start your weekend, you can expect cloudy skies and breezy conditions, with a chance of severe weather moving into the Heartland this evening.

There is a marginal risk for some severe weather this evening, starting around 6 p.m. The chance of thunderstorms will increase as the weather system moves across the region. Overnight, storms will clear up, but they won’t be gone for long. Temperatures for your Saturday will stay hot, in the mid 90s.

Early Sunday morning, there is a chance of storms moving in through our western counties. By the late morning, the storms will die down while cloud coverage increases around noon. In the afternoon, we are tracking a weather system moving through the area, with lighter rain for our northern counties and stronger storms for our southern counties. By the evening hours, we will start to see clear conditions once again. Temps will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.