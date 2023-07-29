Heartland Votes

Birch Tree, Mo. man killed after falling out of kayak and into the Current River

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Birch Tree has died after kayaking on the Current River Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 48-year-old Jason Bollinger was traveling downstream in the Current River when he fell into the water and did not resurface.

The drowning happened around 4 p.m. at Martin Hole, 10 miles east of Eminence.

