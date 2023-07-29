Heartland Votes

1 injured in early morning shooting in Carbondale; police searching for suspect

The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.

Around 2:38 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 700-block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale, Illinois. When they arrived at the scene, officers found no evidence of shots fired.

According to a release from the police dept., at 2:43 a.m., officers received a report from the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale about a person arriving in a personal vehicle at the emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

After further investigation, officers learned an unknown suspect shot the victim while in the parking lot of a business. The suspect is believed to have entered a small red car, which was last seen traveling eastbound on East Grand Avenue.

Authorities believe the incident involved known acquaintances. There is no suspect information to provide at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

