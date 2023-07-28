Woman accused of mailing drugs to husband, another man in McCracken Co. Jail

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were charged in connection with an investigation into illegal contraband at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Mary Beth Crabtree, 45, of Kevil, was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance - methamphetamine, second-degree trafficking controlled substance - Suboxone and first-degree promoting contraband.

Nathaniel Crabtree, 48, of Kevil, was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance - methamphetamine, second-degree trafficking controlled substance - Suboxone and first-degree promoting contraband.

Kyle Courtney, 32, of Benton, was charged with first-degree promoting contraband.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, detectives were contacted by a jail chief deputy who told them jail staff had intercepted mail coming into the facility that contained crystal meth and Suboxone strips. The chief deputy asked that detectives assist in the investigation.

Mary Beth Crabtree is accused of sending drugs through the mail to her husband, Nathaniel Crabtree, who was incarcerated in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Investigators say Kyle Courtney, who is also incarcerated in the jail, also received drugs via mail from Crabtree.

According to the sheriff’s department, Crabtree sent the mail under the guise it was legal mail going to inmates from their attorneys. She’s accused of using two different Paducah attorney’s names and addresses when mailing the envelopes.

Mary Beth Crabtree was arrested on Thursday, July 27. Both Nathaniel Crabtree and Kyle Courtney were charged earlier on Friday, July 28.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives say more charges and/or arrests are possible.

