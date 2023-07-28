Washington State Park to host overnight meteor shower viewing

DE SOTO, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sips, Stars and Meteors event will be held at Washington State Park August 11-13.

According to a release from Missouri State Parks, guests will camp out in the park’s Big River Day-Use Area near shelter No. 2 for the opportunity to see the Perseids meteor shower.

You must register in advance to attend this event. There is a non-refundable $10 registration fee. Each registration secures a spot for up to six people. You can click here to register or call the park office at 636-586-5768.

Organizers say individual campfires will not be allowed. RVs or generators will be allowed.

The event area’s amenities include pit latrine restrooms, potable water and a group fire pit. There are no flush toilets or electrical services.

Check-out is at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Some of the events include:

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, special guest Flavia Everman will entertain guests around the campfire. This is open to registered overnight guests and the general public.

On Aug. 12, multiple activities will be offered throughout the day leading up to the meteor shower viewing. Join park staff at 4 p.m. for a tour of the petroglyphs. Organizers say you can learn about Mississippian-era carvings, the culture and community who created them, as well as possible interpretations of what they mean.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., park staff will present meteor-themed activities, while Edg-Clif Vineyard of Potosi and Fyre Lake Winery of Cadet, will provide limited, free samples to adults 21 and older.

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.