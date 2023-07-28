Heartland Votes

Very hot today chance of storms tomorrow

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/28.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Heat advisories continue for all of the Heartland with our far northern counties under an excessive heat warning. For this afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Highs will range from the middle 90s south to near 100 far north. Heat index values will average between 105 and 110 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot again. We do have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s.

