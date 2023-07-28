Heartland Votes

Tracking the chance for storms this weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/28/23
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, the heat and humidity remained the main story throughout the week but we might see relief by the end of the weekend. Tonight, temperatures are still going to be warm and sticky even after that sun sets, expect lows in the upper 70s lower 80s. Saturday, will be another hot day but tracking the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday, looks slightly better for storms and “cooler” temperatures as a weak cold front pushes through.

Rain chances are in the forecast everyday next week. We start to see a break in this heat Monday through Wednesday with afternoon highs forecasted in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds begin to shift to the NW which will also help keep those dew points down slightly.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/28/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/28/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very hot today chance of storms tomorrow
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 7/28/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 7/28/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/28.
First Alert: Today is the hottest day of the week