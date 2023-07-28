Tracking the chance for storms this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, the heat and humidity remained the main story throughout the week but we might see relief by the end of the weekend. Tonight, temperatures are still going to be warm and sticky even after that sun sets, expect lows in the upper 70s lower 80s. Saturday, will be another hot day but tracking the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday, looks slightly better for storms and “cooler” temperatures as a weak cold front pushes through.

Rain chances are in the forecast everyday next week. We start to see a break in this heat Monday through Wednesday with afternoon highs forecasted in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds begin to shift to the NW which will also help keep those dew points down slightly.

