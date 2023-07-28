Southeast Missouri State University announces Copper Dome Scholarship program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has announced their newest scholarship program, the Copper Dome Scholarships.

Nearly 200 students and family got the first look at SEMO’s Copper Dome Scholarship program during the Summer Showcase event on July 14. According to a release from SEMO, 70% of students are eligible for scholarships that the program offers.

The scholarships are also progressive, meaning they grow in value each year a student is eligible.

Lenell Hahn, the director of Admissions, said the event also showcased SEMO’s new One Rate Nationwide approach for all U.S. domestic students, meaning those students will no longer pay out of state tuition.

Missouri residents also heard about the University’s Will to Do Award which offers beginning Missouri freshmen a $0 tuition, if they are Pell Grant eligible with a 2.75 GPA. The Award will cover the cap between the amount of their Grant and their tuition and general fees.

Hahn said the Copper Dome Scholarship is part of SEMO’s commitment to offering accessible, affordable high quality education.

“We want students to apply. Southeast wants to be the school that helps them pursue their dreams and achieve their goals,” said Hahn.

For more information about the 2024/2025 Copper Dome Scholarship program, you can visit semo.edu/scholarships.

