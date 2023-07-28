Semi, pickup truck crash blocks portion of westbound I-24 in Trig County, Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the 60-mile marker in Trigg County is blocked by a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.

This is near the Cadiz exit.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), early reports show the driver of the pickup was traveling the wrong way, eastbound, on I-24.

KYTC said the driver of the semi, heading westbound, was trying to avoid a head-on crash and ran into the median barrier cable after colliding with the pickup truck.

Both drivers and a truck driver in the sleeper of the semi were taken to hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

KYTC said both westbound lanes of I-24 are expected to be blocked until 7 a.m.

To detour around the crash site, westbound I-24 drivers should take the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange, then travel west on U.S. 68 to follow the marked I-24 emergency detour signs to KY 139 north to return to I-24 westbound at the exit 56 interchange.

Drivers are urged to extra caution along the alternate route.

To avoid congestion along the marked emergency route, drivers should consider following U.S. 68 west to Interstate 69 north at Draffenville to return to I-24 at exit 25 near Calvert City.

Eastbound I-24 traffic is not impacted by the crash.

