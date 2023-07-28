Heartland Votes

Police: Man tracks down his stolen truck; kills driver in shootout

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the owner of a stolen truck shot and killed the driver after tracking his own vehicle down. (Source: San Antonio Police Department/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - An effort to recover a stolen truck in Texas ended in a deadly shootout in a mall parking lot on Thursday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the owner of a stolen Ford truck tracked down his vehicle and held the two suspects inside at gunpoint.

The vehicle owner told the man behind the wheel and a female passenger to get out of the truck to wait for police to arrive.

But that is when the male driver pulled out a gun and shot the truck’s owner.

“The suspect behind the wheel produced a handgun and shot the owner of the vehicle who was holding him at gunpoint,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. “The owner of the vehicle then returned fire, killing the suspect who was still in the vehicle.”

Police said the suspected vehicle thief was killed in the exchange and the female passenger suffered critical injuries.

The vehicle’s owner was also hit by the gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital with stable vital signs.

McManus said this was clearly a self-defense shooting but advised people to call the police before taking matters into their own hands.

Police said it’s too soon in their investigation to say if any charges will be filed.

None of the parties involved were immediately identified.

