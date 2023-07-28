Heartland Votes

Police arrest man wanted for attempted kidnapping of a teenager in Monett, Mo.

Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal...
Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal activity.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for attempting to kidnap a teenager in Monett on Thursday.

Aaron Michael Fryer, 34, of Pierce City, Mo., faces kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Officers responded to the Sonic in the 800 block of East Cleveland Avenue at 6 a.m. Investigators say the victim stated while she was at delivering an order to a stall, the suspect was in a vehicle with a small child. Investigators say Fryer then attempted to kidnap her. The victim escaped and called police.

She gave the police a description that led to the arrest. Police arrested Fryer shortly after the incident.

Police later located the child with the man. The child was safe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol

Latest News

According to KYTC, this pickup truck was involved in a crash with a semi on I-24 at the 60-mile...
Semi, pickup truck crash blocks portion of westbound I-24 in Trig County, Ky.
These hot temperatures across the Heartland can make outdoor activities dangerous. One high...
Marion high school athletes prepare for season in extreme heat
Big changes are coming to a historic building in Cape Girardeau. Built in 1937 the Old Lorimier...
Old Lorimier School Building in Cape Girardeau getting renovated
Louisiana man drowns in Table Rock Lake
These hot temperatures across the Heartland can make outdoor activities dangerous. One high...
High school athletes work through extreme heat