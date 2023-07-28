Players competing in Marion for the Colt League World Series

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Players from all over the world are sweating it out in Marion this weekend, competing for the Colt League World Series.

Players faced a different kind of curve ball on Friday, July 28. Excessive heat warnings.

Heiko Schumacher is the coach for Team Germany. He said they have to play through the heat no matter what.

“When I walk out the hotel I’m really struggle,” said Schumacher.

Coach Schumacher and his baseball team traveled 4,500 miles from Paderborn, Germany. The high temperature there on Friday was 75 degrees.

Throughout the weekend, they’ll be playing under a blistering sun, with highs in the upper 90s.

“We got to like fight through it and enjoy our times anyways,” said Schumacher.

Coach Schumacher said his team is ready to play, no matter the temperature. And he’s making sure his boys are safe.

“It’s very important for them to really stay out of the heat when it’s not game time, because the sun will kill your skin and will exhaust you,” said Schumacher. “We try and keep them hydrated of course and we’ve got a lot of experience basically because with this group of boys we go to the Dominican Republic, we travel all over the world.”

Landon Moser and his team are from Greensboro, North Carolina. He said the heat is nothing new for his team.

“This is fairly normal, it’s still hot but it’s not anything too extreme,” said Moser.

He and his teammates are making sure to drink plenty of water during the tournament.

“Just have to stay hydrated in order to play your best,” said Moser.

Moser’s coach, Adam Gunn said that temperatures like these can be hard to prepare for. Gunn makes sure to keep plenty of water and Gatorade on hand.

“It’s a fine line to walk because you want the kids to have a good experience, you don’t want them to stay cooped up in a hotel all day. So it’s a fine line to walk and hopefully we can find that fine line, for them to come out here and have fun and take care of their bodies,” said Gunn.

The Greensboro North Carolina team is trying to extend the trip in the Heartland Heat for as long as they can.

“I’m looking forward to winning. That’s really all I can say, looking forward to more AB’s, looking forward to winning,” said Moser.

The Colt World Series stretches throughout the weekend. The Championship Game will be Tuesday night, August 1.

More information on the World Series can be found here.

