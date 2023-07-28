Old Lorimier School Building in Cape Girardeau getting renovated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Big changes are coming to a historic building in Cape Girardeau.

Built in 1937, the Old Lorimier School Building is getting a new lease on life. Mary Ann Kellerman with the Kellerman Foundation of Historical Preservation said the over 85-year-old building still has plenty of memories.

“Many people have memories of it being Lorimier school,” Kellerman said.

Kellerman and her historical preservation foundation’s most recent restoration purchase is the old Lorimier School building, which most recently was the Cape Girardeau City Hall.

“We said to them, we’ll buy it, but please leave all the junk there,” Kellerman said.

She said she doesn’t really believe it’s all junk though, even after sitting vacant for years.

“I knew there’d be history, there are stories, there are awards, and all kinds of interesting local history, if they trashed it, we could never tell that history,” Kellerman said.

The school’s bells stopped ringing in 1975 and the Cape Girardeau city government moved in three years later. They stayed until 2022 when city council moved into the renovated County Courthouse just down the street.

While some of it is still in tact, other places of the building need a little love. Around $225,000 worth of love, according to Kellerman.

“We cannot afford it all at once, so obviously we’re going to have to do a little as we can,” Kellerman said.

A little can mean a lot though. So far she says with the help of around five or six volunteers, the place of the past can be a new way to remember for generations to come.

“We’re hoping as a community, we can make it,” Kellerman said.

Kellerman said she hopes to have a few exhibits moved in by October or November.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.