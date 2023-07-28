Heartland Votes

Movies in the Park scheduled for Friday evening at Capaha Park

A free pop-up movie night is scheduled for Friday, July 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A free pop-up movie night is scheduled for Friday, July 28.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will present “School of Rock” at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

Movies in the Park will begin around 9 p.m.

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Just find a place on the grass and enjoy the movie.

Organizers say food trucks will be set up and serving food starting at 8 p.m.

