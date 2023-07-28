Heartland Votes

Missouri sheriffs seek solution for retirement system funding

New law offers new options, but permanent funding infrastructure needed, sheriffs say
Missouri's pension system for county sheriffs will run out of money unless a permanent funding solution is found.
Missouri’s pension system for county sheriffs will run out of money unless a permanent funding solution is found.(KFVS)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s pension system for county sheriffs will run out of money unless a permanent funding solution is found.

In 2021, the state’s supreme court ruled that the Missouri Sheriff’s Retirement System’s collection of a $3 fee for court cases was unconstitutional. Since then, the system has been without a consistent funding source.

“So, what people don’t realize is if we don’t get a permanent funding source, the money is going to run out,” said Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey, the newest member of the system’s board of directors.

Senate Bills 20 and 75 were signed by Governor Mike Parson in July. The parallel laws allow the retirement system to accept contributions from county governments and from third parties. They also require sheriffs contribute 5% of their salaries to the system – and provide a one-time contribution of $2.5 million in state funds.

Carey said that creating a permanent source of state-level funding for this system is complicated.

“A county sheriff is a county employee, not a state employee,” Carey said. “So, that’s an obstacle in trying to get the state to fund that. They were very gracious during the $2.5 million appropriation, but they’ve made it pretty clear – that’s not going to stay in there for the remainder of time.”

The law is getting some pushback over a provision that requires new elected sheriffs to only be enrolled in the Sheriff’s Retirement System, effectively freezing all other public pensions such as the LAGERS system. Those new sheriffs will not be vested in the system until after two full terms.

Sheriff Carey said he’d like to find a solution to that issue, but his biggest priority is taking care of former sheriffs who are already in retirement or close to it.

“It’s the guys that have been in for 18, 20, 24 years – they’re at the end of their career, and they don’t have the time to save the kind of money that they’re going to need in retirement now that this money could go away.”

An effort is underway to make sheriffs part of the Missouri Constitution, officially enshrining that position on the state level, not just the county level.

Carey said he expects that effort to move forward in the coming legislative session.

