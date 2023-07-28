Heartland Votes

Missouri man charged with child sex exploitation in Kentucky

Michael Ray Landsness, 35 of Missouri, was arrested in Kentucky on charges related to a child...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A Missouri man was arrested in connection with an investigation into the distribution of sexual abuse material involving a child.

According to Kentucky State Police, 35-year-old Michael Ray Landsness was arrested on Friday, July 28 after an undercover internet investigation revealed Landsness was soliciting sexually explicit images of minors online.

KSP said Landsness was found in Franklin County after traveling through Kentucky to Missouri with the intentions of meeting an underage child.

Investigators report they seized equipment used in the crime and it was taken to a KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

Landsness is charged with one count promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and one count of procuring or promoting the use of minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance while being from another state.

He was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center, in Frankfort, Ky. on $50,000 cash only.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

