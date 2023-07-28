Heartland Votes

Mikolas ejected in 1st inning in Cardinals loss to Cubs

By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Thursday night, July 27 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

In the first inning, Cubs batter Ian Happ bloodied the head of Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras when he struck him with a long-follow through on a swing.

Contreras was forced to leave the game with a cut on his scalp and was replaced by Andrew Knizner behind the plate.

Later in the first inning, St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas hit Happ with a pitch in the rear and both Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected.

The Cubs went on to win for the 6th straight time and got back to the .500 mark for the first time since May 12.

Chicago and St. Louis will play game two of the series Friday night, July 28 at 7:15.

