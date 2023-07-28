Heartland Votes

Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A...
Bay Area man fatally stabbed woman and posted video of it on Facebook, police say
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Justice Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose an ethics code on the Supreme Court
Michael Ray Landsness, 35 of Missouri, was arrested in Kentucky on charges related to a child...
Missouri man charged with child sex exploitation in Kentucky
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Deadline set for Bollinger Co. tornado victims to register for reimbursement from LTRC
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa