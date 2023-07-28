Heartland Votes

Man accused of sexually assaulting boy may be connected to attempted abduction days earlier

By Matt Woods and Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 34-year-old man is in custody after a 6-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, seen in neighborhood surveillance footage, grabbed the 6-year-old while they were riding a bike and took them to a vacant residence in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on Sunday. Then, police said, the man sexually assaulted the child.

The man was seen in surveillance camera screenshots wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

A day after police released the surveillance images, they announced that a 34-year-old man was in custody. Police said they “anticipate presenting the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for a charging decision” on Friday.

Police said they received over 100 tips from the public which ultimately help to identify the suspect and take him into custody. A police source told News 4 on Friday that the suspect was arrested at a warehouse in Fenton after his employer recognized him from the surveillance images. The individual’s name has not been released.

The source also said the suspect may be connected to an incident near Francis Park that occurred a few days before the sexual assault. According to the source, there were two children, one on a bike and the other walking, when a man matching the suspect’s description tried to grab the boy who was walking. The boy reportedly kicked the man in the groin and got away.

“Just tragic, when the mother of the boy contacted me to see if we could look for any video surveillance, I just dropped everything,” said Tom Scheifler, the head of the safety committee for the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association.

Scheifler said the attack happened in the early evening hours on Sunday near Loran Avenue, just a block from Francis Park. Surveillance captured the suspect walking in the alley.

Police are not releasing additional details due to the nature of the incident and the victim’s age.

The neighborhood has a robust security camera program and safety initiative. Neighbors and businesses voluntarily submit security footage to help keep the neighborhood safe.

He told News 4 he didn’t not recognize the man but was hopeful the clear images would help someone identify him quickly.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact a detective directly at 314-760-7360. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.(SLMPD)
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.(SLMPD)
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.
Police allege the man in these pictures sexually assaulted a 6-year-old.(SLMPD)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

The amended act would now ban electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning indoor e-cigarette use in public
David Edwards, Jr., of Carbondale, was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of...
Carbondale man sentenced to 40 years for murder that took place in October 2022
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown
A Carbondale man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for an October 2022 murder.
Carbondale man sentenced to 40 years in 2022 murder
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Deadline set for Bollinger Co. tornado victims to register for reimbursement from LTRC