Heartland Votes

Louisiana man drowns in Table Rock Lake

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shannon Summers, 44, of Paradis, La., drowned in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon.

According to the patrol, the incident happened at Moonshine Beach around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Summers lost his grip on a floatation device, went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews transported Summers to Cox Hospital in Branson, where he later died from his injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol

Latest News

These hot temperatures across the Heartland can make outdoor activities dangerous. One high...
Marion high school athletes prepare for season in extreme heat
Big changes are coming to a historic building in Cape Girardeau. Built in 1937 the Old Lorimier...
Old Lorimier School Building in Cape Girardeau getting renovated
These hot temperatures across the Heartland can make outdoor activities dangerous. One high...
High school athletes work through extreme heat
Big changes are coming to a historic building in Cape Girardeau. Built in 1937 the Old Lorimier...
Cape Girardeau historic building getting new lease on life