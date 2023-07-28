Louisiana man drowns in Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shannon Summers, 44, of Paradis, La., drowned in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon.

According to the patrol, the incident happened at Moonshine Beach around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Summers lost his grip on a floatation device, went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews transported Summers to Cox Hospital in Branson, where he later died from his injuries.

