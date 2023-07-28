Grandin City Volunteer Firefighters quit, form new rural department

GRANDIN CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The small Carter County town of Grandin has a big problem. Its entire volunteer fire department just quit.

Firefighters in the Carter County community say they left over safety issues, city leaders point to the growing costs of running the department. Either way, residents are caught in the middle.

On Tuesday, July 25, all 14 volunteers of the Grandin City Volunteer Fire Department quit.

Curtis Sanders found out how this impacted the community the hard way.

“I believe if it had been their house, it might have been a different story,” Sanders said.

Sanders looked at what’s left of his home and belongings after fire tore through his property Wednesday night, July 26. Sanders said he watched as firefighters from multiple other communities tried to extinguish the flames.

“I know one point they almost had the one end of the house under control and when they run out of water there was probably about a 15-20 minute span before somebody was able to get here with water again from farther districts,” Sanders said.

Grandin does have a Rural Fire Department, and it’s staffed by the same firefighters who just walked away from the city.

Rural Fire Chief Joseph Gates said city leaders would not let them use Grandin water to fight the fire at Sanders’s home.

“One of the city council members was basically telling us that we don’t have water agreements with the city and told us we weren’t allowed to use the hydrants,” Gates said.

Gates said the dispute between firefighters and the city started back in May.

“Told us that they don’t want mutual aid anymore, they don’t want to give mutual aid to anyone out of town, and they don’t have the funding for insurance on their trucks,” Gates explained.

In a written statement, Grandin’s Mayor Pro Tem Laura Smith said volunteer firefighters took in donated trucks without the city’s knowledge but wanted Grandin to pay to house and insure them. Smith said they just don’t have the money to do that, and she wishes the new Rural Department well.

“It just shows how much the city really respects the community,” Gates said. “They look at it as their well is more important than saving someone’s life, structure or property.”

Curtis Sanders agrees and hopes no one else has to go through what he’s experiencing.

“Next time in the rural community somebody’s going to have a fire and they’re going to need water and we’re going to do whatever we can to try to make sure that they have that water,” Sanders said.

