Gov. Pritzker signs bill strengthening protections against misinformation at ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed SB1909 into law, also known as the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act.

According to a release from the Office of Gov. Pritzker, this law keeps “crisis pregnancy centers” from using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.

The law also allows the Illinois Attorney General to investigate complains against centers using such tactics and strengthens the AG’s Office’s power to prosecute incidences of consumer fraud in such cases.

The Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act clarifies how the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act applies to crisis pregnancy centers. Centers are not required to provide information about abortion or emergency contraceptives but cannot give incorrect information.

“Women need access to comprehensive, fact-based healthcare when making critical decision about their own health—not manipulation or misinformation from politically motivated, non-medical actors,” said Gov. Pritzker. “By empowering the Attorney General’s office to battle deceptive practices, we’re ensuring Illinoisans can make their own decisions about their bodies using accurate and safe information.”

