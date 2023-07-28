Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker signs bill strengthening protections against misinformation at ‘Crisis Pregnancy Centers’

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed SB1909 into law, also known as the Deceptive Practices...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed SB1909 into law, also known as the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed SB1909 into law, also known as the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act.

According to a release from the Office of Gov. Pritzker, this law keeps “crisis pregnancy centers” from using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.

The law also allows the Illinois Attorney General to investigate complains against centers using such tactics and strengthens the AG’s Office’s power to prosecute incidences of consumer fraud in such cases.

The Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act clarifies how the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act applies to crisis pregnancy centers. Centers are not required to provide information about abortion or emergency contraceptives but cannot give incorrect information.

“Women need access to comprehensive, fact-based healthcare when making critical decision about their own health—not manipulation or misinformation from politically motivated, non-medical actors,” said Gov. Pritzker. “By empowering the Attorney General’s office to battle deceptive practices, we’re ensuring Illinoisans can make their own decisions about their bodies using accurate and safe information.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman pleads not guilty to murder charges in shooting death of boyfriend
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Emergency Response team...
Mo. Dept. of Natural Resources’ environmental team investigates spill at McKenzie Creek in Piedmont
All 14 volunteer firefighters quit on Tuesday.
Grandin City Volunteer Firefighters quit, form new rural department
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
Patrick Cameron, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a minor.
Mayfield man arrested in connection with attempted murder case