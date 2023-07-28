Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning indoor e-cigarette use in public

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill on Friday, July 28 banning the usage of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces.

According to a release from the governor, House Bill 1540 adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which banned smoking in most public spaces in the state.

The amended act would now ban electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking is already prohibited.

The law goes into effect January 1, 2024.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” Governor Pritzker said in the release. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

According to the release, electronic cigarettes are popular among young people, and nicotine use during adolescence can cause long-term issues with addiction and mood. They say secondhand vapor from these products can transmit the same negative side effects to passers-by.

The American Lung Association and the Respiratory Health Association advise against e-cigarette use, particularly for young people.

For more on the risks of e-cigarette use, visit the Surgeon General’s report.

