Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning indoor e-cigarette use in public

The amended act would now ban electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking...
The amended act would now ban electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking is already prohibited.(CNN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill on Friday, July 28 banning the usage of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces.

According to a release from the governor, House Bill 1540 adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which banned smoking in most public spaces in the state.

The amended act would now ban electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking is already prohibited.

The law goes into effect January 1, 2024.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” Governor Pritzker said in the release. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

According to the release, electronic cigarettes are popular among young people, and nicotine use during adolescence can cause long-term issues with addiction and mood. They say secondhand vapor from these products can transmit the same negative side effects to passers-by.

The American Lung Association and the Respiratory Health Association advise against e-cigarette use, particularly for young people.

For more on the risks of e-cigarette use, visit the Surgeon General’s report.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

David Edwards, Jr., of Carbondale, was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of...
Carbondale man sentenced to 40 years for murder that took place in October 2022
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown
A Carbondale man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for an October 2022 murder.
Carbondale man sentenced to 40 years in 2022 murder
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Deadline set for Bollinger Co. tornado victims to register for reimbursement from LTRC