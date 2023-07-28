Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson appoints new circuit judge for 34th circuit

Governor Mike Parson announced Joshua D. Underwood will be the circuit judge for the 34th...
Governor Mike Parson announced Joshua D. Underwood will be the circuit judge for the 34th judicial circuit.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new circuit judge for the 34th judicial circuit.

On Friday, July 28, he announced Joshua D. Underwood will fill the position.

Underwood, of New Madrid, serves as an associate circuit judge for New Madrid County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, he has a bachelor of arts degree in marketing and general business administration from Mississippi State University and received a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College.

Underwood will succeed the late Honorable William Edward Reeves.

