Gov. Parson appoints new circuit judge for 34th circuit

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new circuit judge for the 34th judicial circuit.

On Friday, July 28, he announced Joshua D. Underwood will fill the position.

Underwood, of New Madrid, serves as an associate circuit judge for New Madrid County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, he has a bachelor of arts degree in marketing and general business administration from Mississippi State University and received a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College.

Underwood will succeed the late Honorable William Edward Reeves.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.